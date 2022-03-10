Royal Bank of Canada Trims MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Target Price to $18.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $849.64 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

