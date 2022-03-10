Royal Bank of Canada Trims MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Target Price to $18.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.
Shares of MAX stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $849.64 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $70.33.
About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.