Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.07 million and $615.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,281.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.27 or 0.06624759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00259318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.11 or 0.00738561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00067763 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00433395 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00342311 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 36,550,468 coins and its circulating supply is 36,433,156 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

