Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE SFE opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $89.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,306,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

