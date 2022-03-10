salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $459,540.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $464,347.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $455,193.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $203.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.44, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

