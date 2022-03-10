Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of East Stone Acquisition worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 78.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Get East Stone Acquisition alerts:

ESSC opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.43. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.