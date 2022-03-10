Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PetIQ by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 261,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,532,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PetIQ by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.39 million, a PE ratio of -40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman acquired 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $363,220 in the last ninety days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PetIQ (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.