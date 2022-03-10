Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 23,029 Shares of G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of G&P Acquisition worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 145.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 191,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 113,349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 136.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 437,003 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAPA opened at $9.90 on Thursday. G&P Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

