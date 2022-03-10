Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 41,041 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41,041 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX opened at $358.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $441.08 and a 200 day moving average of $558.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.67 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

