Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth about $31,094,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth about $20,781,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Element Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after purchasing an additional 679,070 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth about $11,745,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

