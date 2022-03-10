Scotiabank Increases Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$36.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.29.

Shares of PXT opened at C$27.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.44. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$17.28 and a 52-week high of C$30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,222,348.50. Also, Senior Officer Michael Kruchten sold 25,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$703,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,773,906.48. Insiders sold 94,060 shares of company stock worth $2,370,497 in the last 90 days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

