Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Down to $126.81

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.81, but opened at $123.25. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $119.89, with a volume of 2,864 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average is $151.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,295,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.