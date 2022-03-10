Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Down to $126.81

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.81, but opened at $123.25. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $119.89, with a volume of 2,864 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average is $151.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,295,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.