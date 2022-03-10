Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,209 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin bought 132,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAA stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

