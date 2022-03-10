Scout Investments Inc. Raises Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1,343.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,890 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,130.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Bank of America began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $61.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

