Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,022 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,260,000 after purchasing an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

LHCG stock opened at $141.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.27. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

