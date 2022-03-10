Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $100.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

