Scout Investments Inc. Sells 17,200 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 765,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.