Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,781 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,017 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

