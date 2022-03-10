Scout Investments Inc. Sells 754,898 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,146 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 754,898 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.04.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

