Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.

Sealed Air stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,143. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.38.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.