Seaport Res Ptn Comments on American States Water’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of American States Water in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average is $91.93.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2,152.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

