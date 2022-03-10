Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $12.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Azul has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azul will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $1,330,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Azul by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Azul by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after buying an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.