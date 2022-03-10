Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Shine Justice’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

