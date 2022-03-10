Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Shine Justice’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
Shine Justice Company Profile (Get Rating)
