Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Shares of SHG opened at $30.35 on Monday. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.
About Shinhan Financial Group (Get Rating)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
