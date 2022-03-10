Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Shares of SHG opened at $30.35 on Monday. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group (Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.