Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Shopify by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 59,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $25.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $562.07. 72,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,738. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $511.20 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $897.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,270.81.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

