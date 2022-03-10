Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

MWE stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.75) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.44 million and a P/E ratio of 18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 43.06 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.70 ($1.20). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.80%.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antenna; Water Control and Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

