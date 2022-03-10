Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Expands By 517.2%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 517.2% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,028,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APHLF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. 601,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,440. Alpha Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.
About Alpha Lithium
