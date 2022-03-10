Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Drops By 97.4%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BKRIY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. 2,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKRIY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.52) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

