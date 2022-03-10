Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Drops By 83.5%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the February 13th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,982. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 160,003 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,135,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWMN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.