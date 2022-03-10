Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Drops By 83.5%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the February 13th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,982. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.
In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWMN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
