Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Grows By 1,300.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZMWY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CZMWY traded up $11.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.94. 10,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

