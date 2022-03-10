Short Interest in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Increases By 26.3%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

EPHYW opened at 0.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.44. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of 0.31 and a 12 month high of 1.59.

