Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Drops By 88.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.45. 3,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.51. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,015,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,176,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 260.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

