Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Expands By 26.0%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $108.91.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
