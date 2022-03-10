Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Expands By 26.0%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 175,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter.

