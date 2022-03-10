Short Interest in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Rises By 25.0%

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $125.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.62. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

