Short Interest in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Rises By 25.0%

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $125.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.62. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.
About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
