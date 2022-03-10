Short Interest in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Decreases By 16.5%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,520 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

