Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Expands By 3,831.3%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 3,831.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000.

Shares of NBB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 83,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,080. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

