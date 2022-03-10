Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Drops By 16.9%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.79.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

