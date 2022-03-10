Short Interest in Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) Grows By 27.4%

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SPIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at 2.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 2.63. Spire Global has a 12-month low of 1.93 and a 12-month high of 19.50.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

