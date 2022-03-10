Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Declines By 17.4%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Henry L. Guy bought 23,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $332,794.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 219,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,798,918.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synalloy by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Synalloy in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synalloy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synalloy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

SYNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synalloy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

SYNL stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.66. Synalloy has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93.

About Synalloy (Get Rating)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.