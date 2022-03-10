Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Drops By 17.1%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of GGT stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
