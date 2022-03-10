Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Drops By 17.1%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of GGT stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,175,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 234,968 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 439,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 645.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 133,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 115,384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,077 shares during the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

