Short Interest in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Decreases By 15.6%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 215,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $202.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 260.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth about $141,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yiren Digital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

