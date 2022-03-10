Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Raised to C$2.15

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Separately, CIBC lowered Sierra Metals from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $261.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.75.
About Sierra Metals (Get Rating)
Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
