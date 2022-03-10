Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Raised to C$2.15

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lowered Sierra Metals from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $261.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Sierra Metals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sierra Metals by 50.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sierra Metals by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.