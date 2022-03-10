Signify Health, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Signify Health in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Tassan now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Signify Health by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty bought 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

