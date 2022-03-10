Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives $50.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 334.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,438,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Silgan by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,425,000 after buying an additional 221,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

