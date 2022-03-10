Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €120.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €120.00 ($130.43) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €96.80 ($105.22) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €129.87. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($57.61) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($166.52).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

