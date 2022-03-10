SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.74

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.74 and last traded at C$12.70, with a volume of 194777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.25 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -40.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.76.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

