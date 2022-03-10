SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.11. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 75,102 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.

About SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

