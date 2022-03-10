Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OMIC. Bank of America raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of OMIC stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Singular Genomics Systems has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a current ratio of 60.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

