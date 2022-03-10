Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

