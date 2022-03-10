Sitrin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,391,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.5% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

LOW traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.86. 125,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.46 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

