Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Director Richard A. Higginbotham Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.13. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

